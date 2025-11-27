90,000 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,881,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
IVV opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $716.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $673.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.26.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
