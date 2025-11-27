VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET Shares Sold by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,490,476 shares during the quarter. VNET Group makes up about 0.5% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in VNET Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.19.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $297.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.87 million. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

