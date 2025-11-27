Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,203 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of SPGI opened at $496.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
