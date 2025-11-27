Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 and last traded at GBX 103, with a volume of 848327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £792.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Marten Pieters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £24,000. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

