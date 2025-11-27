Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14,530.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $144.39 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

