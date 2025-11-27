Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 133,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 152,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 17.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

