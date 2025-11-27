Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 and last traded at GBX 0.23. 413,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,667,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.80.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

