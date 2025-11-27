Reviewing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Free Report) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 0.00 AdaptHealth 1 1 5 0 2.57

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.52%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Valeritas.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $3.26 billion 0.40 $90.42 million $0.55 17.47

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth 2.53% 4.85% 1.75%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Valeritas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

