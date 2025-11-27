Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.
PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
