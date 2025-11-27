Brokerages Set Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) PT at $32.18

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.1833.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.55 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

