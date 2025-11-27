Stevens Capital Partners Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IJT stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

