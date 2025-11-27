Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,795 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.27. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

