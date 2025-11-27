Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,360.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,168. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.