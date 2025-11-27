Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 8,800 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $71,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 14.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.25 and its 200-day moving average is $298.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $229.63 and a 1-year high of $385.34.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

