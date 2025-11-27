Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Issues Earnings Results

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Atour Lifestyle updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATAT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,559,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,006,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 20.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 969,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 163,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 1,944.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 636,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.