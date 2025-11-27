Accuray (ARAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY):

11/25/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Accuray was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Accuray had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

