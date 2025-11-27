Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $115,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

