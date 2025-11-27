Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Issues Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cake Box had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.
Cake Box Stock Performance
Cake Box stock opened at GBX 212.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225. The company has a market capitalization of £93.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.19.
