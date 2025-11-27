Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Issues Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cake Box had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 212.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225. The company has a market capitalization of £93.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

