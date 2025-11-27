Blaize (BZAI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blaize to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blaize and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -3.38 Blaize Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.39

Blaize’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 279 269 217 3 1.93

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blaize presently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 216.67%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -31.40% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blaize beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

