Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carpenter Technology worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 175.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $318.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average of $262.96. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $342.11. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

