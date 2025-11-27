NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $131.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

