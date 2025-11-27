Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rothschild Redb

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.10.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $279.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.36. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

