Maia Wealth LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,759,000 after purchasing an additional 894,027 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

