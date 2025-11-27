American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 15.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

