Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, President Bryan Mcdonald bought 19,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $426,445.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 31,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,022.16. The trade was a 155.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 27,871.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

