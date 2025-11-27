Farnam Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Farnam Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

