Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,972,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,595,000 after buying an additional 328,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,140,000 after acquiring an additional 349,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

