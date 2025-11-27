Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.44.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $33,752,181. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROK opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.