Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ is Farnam Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Farnam Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.