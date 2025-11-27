Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 477.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Brunswick by 243.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

