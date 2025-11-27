Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 796 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $191.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

