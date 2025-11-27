Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after buying an additional 216,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.