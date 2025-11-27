Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 878 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 76,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VNQ opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.