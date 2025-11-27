Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

