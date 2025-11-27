JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 161.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 1,824,189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,428 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,471 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 5.0%

BATS JCPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

