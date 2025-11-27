SCP Investment LP Acquires New Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,764,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,951,000 after buying an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,969,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 0.99. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

