Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $88.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

