Permian Resources Corporation $PR Stock Holdings Cut by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lessened its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

