SCP Investment LP Buys 4,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,191,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,006,000 after buying an additional 460,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

