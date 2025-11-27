Copley Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.5% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $815.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $786.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

