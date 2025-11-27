Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

