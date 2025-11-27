Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,503 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 764,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $19,854,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at CG Oncology
In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,729,281.80. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CG Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGON opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $45.78.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
