Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vericel (VCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Vericel had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Vericel had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Vericel had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

11/8/2025 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/15/2025 – Vericel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vericel had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.