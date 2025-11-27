BeOne Medicines (ONC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ: ONC):

11/24/2025 – BeOne Medicines was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/24/2025 – BeOne Medicines is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $395.00 to $408.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $399.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $374.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $348.00 to $396.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – BeOne Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $383.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BeOne Medicines had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – BeOne Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 996 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $347,773.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $898,105.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,254 shares of company stock worth $27,971,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Ltd - Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines Ltd - Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.