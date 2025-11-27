Zacks Research Downgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to Hold

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Burney Co. increased its position in Steelcase by 4.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 222.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

