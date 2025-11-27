Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $320.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

