2,992 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in Vistra by 210.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

