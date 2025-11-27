Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $197.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.52.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

