Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.