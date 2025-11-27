Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 157.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

